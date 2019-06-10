Surprise! Ubisoft is releasing a Roller Derby game and you can play it right now for free

Ubisoft has made a roller derby game, entitled Roller Champions, and it’s a 3 v 3 roller derby game where two teams are trying to keep possession of a ball long enough to toss it through a big hoop. Better yet, you can play it now if you go and download the E3 Alpha demo from uPlay.

News on the game leaked back in May, but it has an excellent Rocket League style vibe to it, with chunky characters, neon colours and an arcade feel.

It will be free to play, and they haven’t talked about monetisation yet but it’s a fair thing to expect that you will be dropping cash on cosmetics and maybe something akin to a Rocket Pass / Battle Pass to ensure players get rewards for playing. How successful this is will probably dictate how much support Roller Champions gets in the long-term.

We don’t know much more than this, but here’s a trailer.

Related: E3 2019

It’s short and sweet, but look at those light trails coming off the back of the skaters’ heels. Beautiful. This one could be exciting if they manage to put the care and attention into it that has been lavished on many of the other live games that Ubisoft currently has on their books.

It’s due to launch in 2020, but you can play this for free until June 14, at least for those of you with access to a PC. It’s expected that the game will be released for all current-gen platforms, but only a PC release is currently confirmed. Expect more soon, and maybe a PS5 and Xbox Two release in the future, too.

So hey, this game exists. Go play it now. Ubisoft are proudly claiming you’ll fall in love with it immediately, and if that’s not an argument that makes you curious, I don’t know what to tell you.