Surprise! Android users love the iPhone XR, new research says

The Apple iPhone XR might not be the sales juggernaut Apple anticipated, but it attracted an extraordinary amount of users who switched from Android, a new report has suggested.

Around 16% of all iPhone XR buyers in the US gave up their Google-powered phone in order to grab the most affordable iPhone in the 2018 line-up.

While that might not sound too much, the figure is up 33% on the number of switchers from Android to the iPhone 8.

According to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (via AppleInsider), the lower price point and iPhone XR features did enough to lure many Android users over to iOS.

CIRP co-founder Mike Levin wrote: “It appears that iPhone XR did serve to attract current Android users. Of course, Apple doesn’t just state plainly its launch strategy. But, based on the pricing and features, we can infer that Apple positioned the iPhone XR to appeal to potential operating systems switchers from Android.”

The XR was a break from Apple’s strategy in recent years. It was launched in a variety of colours, with a glass and aluminium build and a capable single-lens camera.

However, it also includes a lot of the iPhone XS headline features for around $250/£250 less than the flagship model. It may be that affordability, as well as the more playful design, that is encouraging more Android users than usual to jump ship.

In our review of the iPhone XR, Max Parker awarded the device 4.5/5 stars and called it “the best all-round iPhone you can buy in 2018.”

He wrote: “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

Did you switch to the iPhone XR from an Android phone? Let us know what convinced you to jump to the dark side @TrustedReviews on Twitter.