Surface Laptop 4 will offer choice of Intel and AMD chips – report

The eagerly-awaited Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will again give users a choice between Intel and AMD-based processors, according to a new report.

WinFuture reports the next-gen Surface Laptop 4 will offer the 11th-Gen Intel CPUs, namely the Core i5-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7, backed by Iris Plus Graphics 950.

The site also claims it’ll Ryzen 4000 Series processors, including the Ryzen 5-4680U oder Ryzen 7 4980U CPU chips. Those machines will have Radeon Graphics, according to the report.

In 2019, Microsoft launched its first AMD Surface device with a 15-inch variant of the Surface Laptop 3, which had a Ryzen 7 CPU. That seems to have gone over well enough for Microsoft to want to keep it around for the next-generation Surface Laptop 4.

The WinFuture report says the new edition will be available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch configurations once again. According to the sources, the display will be a 3:2 aspect ratio, while the 13.5-inch version will offer a 2256 x 1504 according to the published spec sheet, while the 15-inch version will offer a 2496 x 1664 resolution.

According to that sheet, the top spec will max out at 32GB RAM, while there’ll be 1TB hard drives at the higher-end configurations. The sheet also lists a 6,513 mAh battery, replenished by a USB-C charger.

2019’s Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook Air, largely geared towards students. It featured the 10th-Gen Intel Core CPU with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

We praised the classy, ultra-portable design, excellent performance, “stunning” display and fantastic keyboard. We afforded it a 4.5 star rating with only the middling battery and the lack of Thunderbolt 3 preventing a perfect score.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones wrote: “Sitting shoulder to shoulder with the very best options such as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, the Surface Laptop 3 13 is almost perfect – but there are a couple of niggling issues. The battery life isn’t the best, for example, while the lack of Thunderbolt 3 support is frankly absurd.

“Despite its shortcomings, it’s very difficult to find a superior Ultrabook at this price; it’s the perfect choice for students and office workers who are after a lightweight machine for everyday tasks.”

We’re not sure when the device will launch, but, on this evidence, it sounds like the Surface Laptop 4 will be a major upgrade.