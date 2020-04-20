Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 tipped for spring launches

Microsoft plans to press ahead with a Surface product refresh this spring, with at least one virtual launch event planned, according to reports.

The company is planning to launch a new version of the Surface Go tablet as well as a Surface Book 3 laptop, and perhaps even those long-delayed Surface Earbuds.

Word comes from Mary Jo Foley of ZDnet, who is probably the most well-connected reporter on the block when it comes to Microsoft news. Her sources say the Surface Go 2 could be launched as soon as next month, while the Surface Book 3 launch is currently pegged for June. Release dates are subject to change right now.

Recent reports have given us clues over what to expect from the Surface Go 2 tablet. Last week Windows Central sources claimed the tablet will have a larger 10.5-inch display (1800×1200), which will come via smaller bezels, rather than a larger piece of hardware overall. With that in mind, the report points out that the Type Covers form the original will be reusable for the second-generation model.

The report also pointed out the possibility of an LTE version, while the Windows 10 Home in S Mode is likely to power the device initially, although it will be possible to update to Windows 10.

As for the Surface Book 3, the company is working on a high-end laptop with 10th-Gen Intel Core processors as well as the option to include an Nvidia Quatro GPU. A leaked European retail store listing showed 13-inch and 15-inch options with internal storage ranging up to 1TB and up to 32GB of built in RAM.

There’s also speculation Microsoft could launch an update to the Surface Dock, which makes it possible to convert a Surface device into a desktop PC.

There’s no official word from Microsoft yet, but we might see the company confirm its plans before the end of the month, if the releases are indeed incoming.

