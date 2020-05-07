Super-powered Apple TV 4K ‘ready to ship’ – report

Apple is ready to launch a new version of its Apple TV 4K set-top, according to a prominent Twitter leaker.

Jon Prosser reckons the company has completed work on a new model powered by the A12X processor, with choices of 64GB and 128GB of storage. The leaker even provided a potential model name – Neptune T1125.

The leaker also claims to have images the new model, which can’t be shared because they could identify the source of the information, which is apparently an Apple employee.

If the leak comes to fruition it would represent a significant power boost over the current Apple TV model, which runs the A10X processor and only offers 32/64GB storage options. The A12X processor from 2018 also powers the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro so we’re talking about a decent boost here.

It’s likely Apple is seeking to boost the power available to assist developers creating games for the Apple Arcade subscription service, if this really is the tactic. We’ve noticed no issues when using the current model to play games, but that’s not to say a little power boost wouldn’t benefit things.

Related: Apple TV 6 wishlist

The current Apple TV 4K does offer HDR content as well as Dolby Atmos audio, provided the user has a compatible television set and home audio set-up. In this instance there isn’t much to be improved upon.

As such this may be one of Apple’s quieter hardware refreshes. Prosser, the man behind Front Page Tech, reckons it could drop at any time. He promises an update if he gets word of a date.

We’d be more interested in the price, to be honest. The 64GB Apple TV 4K costs $199/£199, which is way more expensive than comparative set-top boxes from Amazon, which also offer 4K HDR and voice controls with Alexa.

Today’s tweet comes after one yesterday claiming there’s a new iMac and AirPods ready to shop that could also arrive imminently. His lack of popularity at Apple is evidenced by the company’s marketing guru Phil Schiller dropping the block hammer on him. Make of that what you will.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …