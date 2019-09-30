Stranger Things 4: Netflix says ‘we’re not in Hawkins anymore’

Netflix has officially announced the fourth season of arguably its most iconic show – Stranger Things.

The streaming giant has released an ominous teaser trailer for the beloved series, and it appears the main setting is about to change.

In a brief teaser, viewers are told “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” as the show’s logo is engulfed within the upside down. THat’s clearly a not to the iconic line from The Wizard Of Oz: “We’re not in Kansas anymore.”

However, this doesn’t mean Will, Dustin, Mike, Lucas and their entertaining entourage of pals are necessarily returning to the dreaded abode of the demogorgons when S4 rolls around.

At the close of season three, the Byers family were upping sticks to a new town, while we also spend plenty of time in the old Soviet Union. The cliffhanger leading into season 4, focused on the status of “The American” in Russia is still too much for us to talk about.

Related: New Netflix features

The latest instalment of the retro-inspired sci-fi hit is now official, but we don’t know when it will join the Netflix streaming library. After releasing the first two seasons in October of 2016 and 2017, we waited almost two years until season 3, which didn’t arrive until July 2019.

As well as snaring the show’s creators for season four (and hopefully beyond), Netflix is also announcing a wider deal with the Duffer Brothers.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told Entertainment Weekly: “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.

“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The Duffer brothers themselves – who famously toiled to have their idea commissioned before Netflix swooped in – hailed their partnership with Netflix.

They added: “From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …