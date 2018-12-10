Stranger Things Season 3 teaser trailer offers hints aplenty – here are the episode names

Stranger Things Season 3: The first trailer for season three of arguably Netflix’s most popular and iconic show is here ahead of the new episodes arriving on the streaming platform in 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 3

Halloween wasn’t complete this year. Far from it. Last year, Netflix subscribers were able to feast upon the second season of the hit show Stranger Things. However, we can now start looking forward to another trip to the Upside Down thanks to a new teaser trailer dropped by Netflix on Sunday. Not only that we’ve got a few hints from the Stranger Things Season 3 episode listing.

Stranger Things Season 3 trailer

The trailer itself is offers little beyond the episode list itself is the declaration that: “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues…” There’s no word on when we can expect the new series to land, only for Netflix to say the episodes are coming in 2019.

Anyway, that list of episodes is as follows:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

Unfortunately, this also confirms that there will be eight episodes in season three. Season 2 offered nine episodes, while the first series also offered eight episodes.

Stranger Things Season 3: Cast

Speaking of figuring out things, a big question is who from the cast of the previous seasons will return.

Many of the story arcs of the main cast have been resolved. Mike and Elle are reunited, Dustin and Lucas have developed their characters, Will is no longer that kid in school who’s always ill, Steve has moved from jock into nice guy, Nancy and Jonathan are together, Hopper has a daughter in the from of Eleven, and Joyce can mourn Bob without worrying about her son’s otherworldly afflictions.

However, the good news is the main cast members are all back for season 3 So far, we’ve got confirmation that key cast members that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Sadie Sink (Max) and Dacre Montgomery (Billie), as well as a pair of newcomers with Jake Busey and Cary Elwes joining the cast.

One character pretty much confirmed to be back is Kalli, Elle’s ‘sister’ and fellow psychic powers-equipped teenager, also known as ‘Eight’. Played by Linnea Berthelsen, She appeared in an Eleven-centric seventh episode of season 2 that wasn’t well-received by many fans, seemingly eschewing the nostalgic 80s vibes the series has when it sticks with the main collective cast and remains in the Hawkins area.

Stranger Things Season 3: Plot

Now we reach the point of full-throttle speculation. So far there have been no hints on what a third season of Stranger Things could entail, other than the episode names and the overwhelming likelihood that it will feature Kalli.

As mentioned earlier, there are not many loose ends to be tied up from season 2, other than fleshing out the new characters and potentially exploring the next moves of the season’s shadow monster, which is seen hovering over a version of Hawkins school in the upside down world, having been sealed there by Elle in the final episode.

Are you pumped for Stranger Things S3? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.