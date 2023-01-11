Starfield ‘deep dive’ coming soon, but not during big January 25 Xbox event

Microsoft has confirmed it will indeed host an Xbox games showcase later this month, with a live stream updating gamers on titles like The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

News of the Xbox Developer Direct event was leaked before the official announcement, earlier this week, and now the Xbox-maker has confirmed it’ll take place on January 25 at 8pm UK time.

The Xbox and Bethesda (now owned by Microsoft, of course) showcase will be available on the respective Twitch and YouTube channels.

In a post announcing the stream, Microsoft says: “Presented by the game creators themselves from studios including Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, the Developer_Direct will focus on big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months.”

While there will be in depths look at the progress being made on The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, Microsoft is planning a “standalone show” for Bethesda’s Starfield.

The post says this will allow a “proper amount of time for a deep dive” into one of the most anticipated Xbox first-party games of the year. That being said, we’re still a little disappointed we have to wait longer to see the latest on Starfield that was originally announced in 2018 and scheduled to launch in 2022.

Arkane’s Redfall will be showcased though with “several minutes of gameplay” news on the single and multiplayer gameplay, and info about combat, customisation, bosses and more.

As for Forza Motorsport, the remake of the original game that kickstarted the franchise, the Developer Direct showcase will feature “more gameplay and exciting new details” from Team 10.