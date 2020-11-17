Star Wars and The Mandalorian (including Baby Yoda) come to Minecraft

There are no new Star Wars movies this year, but at least Minecraft is transporting us back to the galaxy far, far away.

The Minecraft Star Wars DLC pack is now available to download and features content from The Manadalorian, as well as the original trilogy of Star Wars films – A New Hope, The Emperor Strikes Back and Return of The Jedi.

Minecraft players will be able to travel in hyperspace between a total of 12 planets – including iconic locations like Tatooine, Hoth and Endor – in an X-Wing or a TIE Fighter.

There’s loads of character skins too, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Han Solo and Lando Calrissian. Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian and all of his allies are aboard too for fans of the Disney Plus series.

Seemingly, with all of this at your fingertips, you’ll be able to recreate a host of famous scenes, all while backed by a licensed soundtrack. As evidenced by the video trailer below:

“It’s your turn to put your hair up in two perfect buns, because the Minecraft Star Wars DLC has landed on our humble planet!” reads a post on the Minecraft blog. “Specifically, in the Minecraft Marketplace. The pack includes content from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian, so we had to spread out all the galactical goodness across 12 different planet dioramas.”

You can download the Star Wars DLC pack from the Minecraft Marketplace today. Star Wars joins other successful entertainment franchises like Toy Story, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Nightmare Before Christmas in the popular open-world building game.

