Square Enix is “hard at work” on the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14

Speaking at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Gathering event in London (via WCCFTech), game director Naoki Yoshida has confirmed a PS5 version of the MMORPG is in development.

One of the masterminds behind the hugely popular Final Fantasy title descended on London this week to partake in media interviews and surprise fans at a recent event, which seemed to go down a treat.

Trusted Reviews was in attendance and witnessed a raffle which saw a variety of prizes given away to fans lucky enough to receive the right ticket. This concluded with a rather snazzy, signed PS4 console being given away by the director.

Before he left the stage, Yoshida gave some closing remarks which had quite a few of us, Trusted included, turning their heads in curiosity. “while the top prize this year was the Final Fantasy XIV PlayStation 4, next year he is hoping it will be a PlayStation 5,” Yoshida said.

“The rest of the team are hard at work on the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV, aiming to make it a reality for fans around the world,” Yoshida continued, leaving us surprised by the announcement as he left the stage, and the building shortly after.

Having originally launched for the PC, Mac and PS3, the MMORPG came to PS4 shortly after its official launch and has supported the platform ever since. So, it’s no surprise that Square Enix is keen to see it arrive on the PS5 once it’s out in the wild.

Given that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with your existing library, this is a welcome announcement, and here’s hoping the PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV will boast a few unique features when it comes to features and performance. An Xbox One version is also in the works, although no release details have been confirmed.

I sat down with Naoki Yoshida for 45 minutes earlier this week to talk about all things Final Fantasy, and you can expect plenty of stories and content coming to the site in the next week or so. Be sure to keep an eye on our gaming section for all the latest.

