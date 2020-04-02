Spotify on Apple Watch now loves the sound of your voice

Spotify users can now summon their favourite tracks on the Apple Watch using the Siri personal assistant.

A new update to the Spotify app adds support for Siri on the wearable, providing its running the watchOS 6 operating system.

The Apple Watch has been the missing link in this chain for a while now, given a post iOS 13 update that unlocked Siri capability via the iPhone, iPad, HomePod and the AirPods.

Now, Apple Watch owners can say “Hey Siri, Play music on Spotify,” or by specifying exactly what you’d like to hear “on Spotify.”

In the update, which is available to download now (via 9to5Mac), Spotify says this is Version 1.0 of the tech. The update probably draws a line under many of the complaints Spotify has had pertaining to its service on Apple’s platform.

A year ago, Spotify complained about the so-called “tax” Apple charges for subscriptions through iTunes, which referenced the absence of Siri support for the HomePod and the long delay over an Apple Watch app.

In a wide-reaching complaint, CEO Daniel Ek said: “First, apps should be able to compete fairly on the merits, and not based on who owns the App Store. We should all be subject to the same fair set of rules and restrictions—including Apple Music.

“Second, consumers should have a real choice of payment systems, and not be “locked in” or forced to use systems with discriminatory tariffs such as Apple’s.

“Finally, app stores should not be allowed to control the communications between services and users, including placing unfair restrictions on marketing and promotions that benefit consumers.”

Apple, for its part, refuted all of the allegations. Spotify told the European Commissions of its beef and wanted the EU to look into whether Apple had been acting uncompetitively. We’ve heard nothing of that complaint developing into anything substantive in the last twelve months.

