Spotify finally adds Siri integration, launches first Apple TV app

Spotify has finally announced integration with Apple’s Siri personal assistant has arrived in iOS 13.

In a long-awaited addition, the company says it’s now possible to say “Hey Siri, Play … on Spotify,” with all devices with iOS 13 installed, including the new iPadOS.

The voice commands for your artists, song, album, playlist, or podcast of choice are also compatible with AirPods, CarPlay and the HomePod speaker. The latter means Spotify can be played on HomePod for the first time.

Spotify began testing the feature with some iOS users last month and has wasted no time in bringing the feature to all users.

As well as Siri integration, Spotify is also launching a dedicated Apple TV app for the first time, joining its apps on Android TV, Samsung Tizen, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. The company says it’ll continue to enhance the app with a host of new features in the works.

The Siri integration and Apple TV app come amid a tumultuous period in the Apple and Spotify relationship. Spotify alleges that Apple uses anti-competitive practices to give prominence to its own Apple Music service and has issued an antitrust complaint with the European Commission.

Related: iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro

There’s also plenty of news for non-Apple loyalists today, with news of a new experience for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is now on sale again following issues with the phone’s display.

Meanwhile, it’s also compatible with the Google Nest Hub Max, the new Sonos Move and Sonos One SL speakers and the latest Wear OS smartwatches from Michael Kors, Diesel and Armani.

Spotify’s VP of Product Sten Garmark said in a news release: “The end state here is to ensure that Spotify aligns more deeply with the multiple devices in your life so that you won’t need to find the songs or podcasts to suit the moment—they will find you.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …