 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify revamp looks like TikTok, but we’d just like HiFi music now please

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spotify has revealed a brand new social media-esque look for the app and added a host of new features, but unfortunately the Spotify HiFi service announced two years ago is nowhere to be seen.

The Stream On event saw the company debut a big revamp of its main app, but there was no sign of the hi-res tier, which was announced more than two years ago. There was loads about podcasts though.

Treat yourself to a new GPU and new game with this fantastic bundle

Treat yourself to a new GPU and new game with this fantastic bundle

If you’re looking for an excuse to play The Last of Us Part 1 then we have you covered with this fantastic bundle deal from Overclockers.

  • Overclockers
  • Comes bundled with The Last of Us Part 1
  • Just £799.99
View Deal

The Music tab will now be headlined by a new Preview section showing a TikTok-like section of curated content with animated song canvasses, for you to engage with or tap through. It’ll show singles, albums and playlists.

Spotify says this “will give you a peak into the artist’s creative world” with the streaming giant also proclaiming “more listeners become committed fans after previewing what they’re about to listen to.”

The DJ feature (which is only for the US and Canada right now) will also appear within the new tab. There’ll also be new Countdown pages for new content, where artists can build anticipation for new releases.

Spotify is also adding a new Smart Shuffle button that will add recommended songs to “breathe new life into carefully curated playlists”. Songs that have been recommended will be noted by a sparkle within the shuffle icon and preferred songs can be easily stored within the playlist. Smart Shuffle replaces the similar Enhance feature.

Updates are also coming to podcasts and shows tab, including those automatically generated audio and video (where available) previews, accompanied by real-time text transcriptions. As for audiobooks, users will see recommendations with previews lasting up to 5-minutes long.

Spotify closes out its blog by giving us some tips on how to interact with previewed content.

After previewing, you can:
– Save, download, or share with just one tap: Simply tap the Plus (+) icon to save your recommendations to Your Episodes or Your Library. Then, download or queue by tapping the three dots at the bottom of the preview.
– Play from the start: Press Play to listen to a track, album, playlist, or episode from the start. For podcasts, tap “continue listening” to play the rest of the preview from where it began.
– Dive even deeper: Tapping a recommendation will take you to the playlist, album, or single to explore even more related audio.

Spotify For The Record.

You might like…

Spotify’s new AI DJ sounds way less annoying than radio humans

Spotify’s new AI DJ sounds way less annoying than radio humans

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far

What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far

Kob Monney 10 months ago
When will Spotify HiFi launch? More delays for Apple Music lossless rival

When will Spotify HiFi launch? More delays for Apple Music lossless rival

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.