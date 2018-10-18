Spotify Premium update personalises Artist Radio and adds offline playback

Spotify has introduced a trio of new features for Premium subscribers, promising to deliver its paying customers a more personal and intuitive experience.

The company is introducing a new UI with streamlined navigation, making it easier for Premium subscribers to find what they’re looking for.

Spotify has also redesigned the Search tab within the app, claiming it’s the new “one-stop destination for artists, albums, podcasts and more.”

In a blog post, the company writes: “At the top of the screen, listeners can find their Top Genres—from indie to country to reggae—and easily discover the music that best reflects them and their mood.”

Finally, comes a feature called Endless Artist Radio, which is pretty self-explanatory. Like Pandora, Spotify subscribers can commence a playlist based on one of their favourite artists or songs. The company says users can simply search for the track or musician in question and commence an endless listening session, personalised to your own tastes.

The steaming giant promises the playlists will be refreshed regularly, and can even be downloaded for offline playback.

Beyond the offline playback feature and the personalisation of the playlist, it isn’t clear whether there are any other differences between this and the company’s existing Radio service, where it’s already possible to start endless stations by selecting albums, artists, songs and playlists. We’ve contacted Spotify for clarity here.

Elsewhere this week, Spotify revamped its Wear OS experience with a standalone app that offers streaming directly from the wrist. While it offers playback controls and Spotify connect, the app doesn’t yet feature the option to download music to the watch for offline playback.

Spotify says this is the first version of the app, so we can expect an update in due course.

Is Spotify your music streaming provider of choice? Or are you an Apple Music or Tidal convert? Do your Android loyalties steer you towards Google Play Music? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.