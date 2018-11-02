Spotify is finally getting an official Apple Watch app

The Apple Watch is finally getting a proper Spotify app, with the first beta version available now to the company’s registered testers.

Spotify users have never had an official app for the Apple Watch, while a third-party app called Spotty was briefly available before it was discontinued. That may have pushed some Apple Watch owners into the loving embrace of Apple Music, but it seems Spotify is finally rectifying this.

Reddit users who’re part of the streaming firm’s public beta testing program noted availability on their Apple Watch, offering playback controls and the ability to access recently played tunes, the chance to cast music to different speakers and also add tracks to the favourites list.

You can see a selection of the functionality in the screenshots below.

The early testers say the app doesn’t support offline downloads yet, but given this is an early beta, one would hope this functionality is added is later versions, and certainly before the consumer release.

The tool is yet to be optimised for the newer Apple Watch Series 4 models, with larger displays, so it seems there’s still plenty of work to do before the Spotify app is ready to hit the App Store.

The pending release comes after Spotify significantly upped its WearOS game. In a blog post last month, Spotify explained:

“With Spotify on your Wear OS by Google smartwatch, you no longer need to reach for your phone to access your Discover Weekly playlist. Imagine a run through the park without fumbling to adjust the smartphone on your armband case to play, pause, or skip to the next track.

“Switching to a song that matches your mood and the tempo of your jog is now as easy as starting your stopwatch. (Or, if you’re a walking-while-podcasting type, easily rewind 15 seconds to catch that detail you missed.)”

That app is scheduled to be updated soon and we hope to see offline downloads included on the next go-around.

How long have you been waiting for Spotify to launch on Apple Watch? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.