SoundMagic aims to raise the bar again with E11BT in-ears

KS Distribution has announced the release of the SoundMagic E11BT wireless in-earphone

SoundMagic has enjoyed great success in the budget in-ear market and after the release of its USB-C E11D in December, it’s now added the E11BT to its E11 range.

As the model name implies, the E11BTs function as the Bluetooth version in the E11 range. The wireless in-ear also appears to adhere to the thought of ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’. While the E11BT comes with a new driver design, improved materials and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the in-ear intends to present the same enjoyable sound as before.

It retains the classic look of the E10, but otherwise features several improvements over that classic in-ear. The speaker and acoustic chamber have been completely upgraded, with the housings now made out of tough and durable aluminum. The use of that material should also lend the E11BT a more attractive appearance.

SoundMagic asserts that the E11BT can deliver on the promise of controlled and defined bass, a midrange that’s full of clarity and sparkling treble. Whatever music you’re listening to, the E11BT aims to render your tunes in an enjoyable way.

The neckband is flexible for added comfort, especially during long listening periods. The cable is made out of newly designed silver plated copper that’s surrounded by a flexible and tough coating. Inside the neckband are two small batteries that when fully charged grants the user 20 hours of playback.

The SoundMagic E11BT are available now for £69.99.

