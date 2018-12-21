SoundMAGIC announce first USB-C earphone in the E11D

KS Distribution has announced the launch of the E11D USB-C compatible earphones

With Android smartphones beginning to move to USB-C connections, manufacturers of earphones are following suit with the news that SoundMAGIC has developed its first pair of USB-C compatible headphones in the E11D.

SoundMAGIC are renowned for their sonic expertise in the budget headphone space with the E11C receiving an enthusiastic review from us. The E11D will join the E11 range of earphones and comes with a built-in DAC that’s able to handle signals up to 24bit/96kHz.

The E11D mirrors the shape of the E10, but has been updated with a new design. The housings are made out of aluminium, which should make for a sleeker appearance and also an in-ear that should last a while too. The use of aluminum extends to the 3-button mic control, cable yoke and the 90 degree angled USB-C connection (which is where the DAC is housed).

The inline mic allows users to control the volume, skip tracks and play and pause music too. Fully functional with most Android devices, the in-ear can also be used with USB-C compatible Apple devices, although control functionality will vary.

The E11D is not the only headphone SoundMAGIC has announced. Expect the E11BT Bluetooth in-ears and the E11TW true wireless in-ears coming in the near future.

