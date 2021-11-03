 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sorry kids, the N64 Switch controller won’t launch until next year

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’ve been hoping you could snag an N64 Switch controller for Christmas, you’re out of luck. They will be returning in 2022.

The Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch is every gamer’s nostalgic dream, bringing us right back to what in many people’s minds was a golden period for Nintendo, and the early days of controller design.

The controllers originally went on sale in mid-October, and then went on sale again a few days ago, but it seems that now there is officially none left.

Checking out the Nintendo website, it seems that the controllers were only ever being sold in the UK and North America. Looking at the UK site, you can see that the controllers are currently sold out.

N64 Controller

The photo above shows that there are no controllers left, with the note that the item is out of stock. Scrolling a little further down the page showed Nintendo claiming that the controller would be back in stock by 2022, so you’ll be waiting at least a few months before you get your hands on the old-school controller.

The controller was originally released ahead of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which was the introduction of a new premium Nintendo Switch Online tier where gamers could access Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

N64 Contoller with Switch

The good news is, you don’t need the N64 controller to play games on your Switch, it’s just been reported that the controls and button layout for some games don’t feel too great to play on the Joy-Con, and that they translate better on the old controller.

As we’re writing this article, the Sega Genesis Control Pad is still available on the Nintendo Store, so you do have the option to kick back with some original Sonic.

If you’re holding out for the N64 controller, you can sign up to become a member of Nintendo Switch Online, as you can only purchase the controllers if you are subscribed. Also, there is a limit of four per person, just in case anyone was planning on buying N64 controllers for all their Christmas presents.

You might like…

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 10 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Andy Vandervell 5 years ago

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.