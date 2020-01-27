Sorry Galaxy S9 users, you’re not getting Android 10 this month after all

A previous Samsung roadmap had shown that Android 10 would land on the Samsung Galaxy S9 in January – but with a few days left before the start of February, it now appears that won’t be the case.

A new roadmap hints at a February rollout for some countries, and a March update for others.

Samsung has just changed the Android 10 roadmap dates in the Samsung Members app, but the disparity between the new and old schedules has left some customers scratching their heads.

German site All About Samsung has shared a country-specific roadmap that appears to confirm that the S9 series will receive the update by March. Another post from SamMobile shows that some S9 users will be luckier than others, with the software update set to reach some countries before the end of February.

When a cranky user in the UK challenged the company about the roadmap on Twitter, a spokesperson responded by promising a February release at the latest.

If you think that’s frustrating, spare a thought for Samsung Galaxy S8 users. The older former flagship isn’t set to receive the new version of Android at all, according to the roadmaps.

Google first released Android 10 back in September. Samsung is usually fairly slow when it comes to Android-related updates, but it managed to get S10 users on a beta version of its new One UI skin as early as October.

S9 users, when the update finally lands, the new software should bring some nice treats to your handset.

The One UI 2.0 update promises a stripped-back display, with minimised pop-ups and simplified buttons. It also offers an enhanced Dark Mode, a Smart Lock function, and a host of new tools to help you maintain your phone’s performance and control your daily screen time.

