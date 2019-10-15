Soon you’ll be able to Google Pay your way onto public transport

Google is working with Cubic Transportation Systems to develop a more convenient way to pay for public transport.

The companies are developing a system which will allow the use of contactless payments via Google Pay. This stands to make public transport payment a more seamless experience for users of the payment platform.

Ambarish Kenghe, director of product management for Google Pay, said: “Working with Cubic will help us simplify the commute for Google Pay users in several major transit systems — including support for Clipper cards in the San Francisco Bay Area… Ultimately, our goal is to make riding public transit seamless and convenient for as many people as we can.” (Via Engadget)

San Francisco is the only area that’s specifically mentioned, but we’re hopeful this will be rolled out across a wide range of locales. Cubic Transportation Systems are, after all, responsible for a huge array of transport innovations, including the Oyster Card and Future Ticketing Agreement in London, as well as 1991’s New York Metro Card and 2018 New York OMNY. They’ve worked in many of the world’s biggest cities, creating transport solutions for commuters.

Under the new system, users simply add a transit card to the Google Pay app. This opens up the ticket buying function so you no longer need to present your contactless card when, for example, going into a London Underground station.

In London it’s already possible for Google Pay users to to purchase transport tickets. Currently, however, they only function for single fares. Under the new system, more possibilities will be open to users, encouraging purchases of season tickets and similar products.

This will add a new layer of functionality to Google Pay, if its implemented properly, potentially moving Google Pay one step closer to being the convenient, all-encompassing payment platform that Google had in mind,

