New iOS 13 iPhone software will detect cats and dogs in photos

Apple’s new software will allow your iPhone to detect whether a cat or a dog is in the viewfinder of your camera — handy for those with furry friends.

VNAnimalDetector is a new software trick that that can label dogs or cats in pictures on your iPhone. CNBC describes it as a developer tool that uses machine learning to draw rectangles around parts of the image where animals are found to be present. It’s one part of Vision Framework, an overarching software tool for developers to use to enhance their apps. Fortunately the iOS Photos app on your iPhone can already recognise cats and dogs in your picture library.

Related: Best iPhones

This is just one of the new features that will be available in iOS 13, Apple’s latest mobile operating system. It’s packed with many more highly-anticipated features than just VNAnimalDetector. First off there’s Dark Mode, an option that changes the interface to a black and grey theme, making it a little easier on your eyes than the bright white standard interface.

Apple have also promised faster overall performance, including 30% faster Face ID unlock and apps opening twice as quickly. From what we’ve heard so far, one of our favourite updates is likely to be Sign in with Apple, which gives users far greater control over the information they share with third party companies.

Despite the interesting software tweaks, the still-unannounced iPhone 11 will no doubt be the star of the show for Apple in 2019. We have already come across a few tip-offs about the upcoming handset, and from we’ve seen there’s a lot to be excited about. Firstly, all rumours so far point towards a rear triple camera, the first to be seen on an Apple device, which will ideally enhance the versatility of the snapper. A new A13 processor with an even better performance than that achieved by the A12 Bionic present on the iPhone XS is also expected. Fortunately we won’t have to wait for much longer to see the finished product — it’s expected for release in late September.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget