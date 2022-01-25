Sony’s new HT-S400 soundbar goes wireless, but you’ll need a Bravia

Sony has revealed a new affordable soundbar and subwoofer combo, which can connect wirelessly to the company’s Bravia television sets.

The new HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar promises ‘cinema style surround sound’ thanks to Sony’s own S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, without the need for a full channel speaker array. Sony says that by using front speakers only, the “unique digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field.”

There’s no Dolby Atmos tech on board, which isn’t a surprise for a £260 setup, but there is support for Dolby Digital through HDMI or optical connections. However, if you want to ditch the wires completely, you can hook up to some newer Bravia televisions, which offer compatibility with Bluetooth A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) standard. You can check whether your TV is supported here.

Combined with the subwoofer, which contains a 160mm speaker unit, movie lovers can experience 330W of total power output with clear dialogue and a deeper, richer bass sound, Sony says. The subwoofer too, connects wirelessly for those seeking a tidy set-up.

Sony also goes into detail on how the combo can recreate sound and dialogue more clearly, thanks to its X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Separated Notch Edge. In a press release, the company writes: “The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which feature a unique rectangular shape that maximises the diaphragm. It also reduces driver excursion while maintaining sound pressure, resulting in less distortion and greater vocal clarity.

“The Separated Notch Edge on the X-Balanced Speaker Unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality. It achieves this by using strategically placed cuts on the edge, which help to control the stress inside and outside the edge of the diaphragm. With these two features, customers will never miss a word during a high-octane action sequence or subtle, tense moment of conversation.”

The Bravia integration is boosted by the integrated user interface, which brings the soundbar’s settings to the television’s quick settings menu and via the TV’s remote control.

The HT-S400 will go on sale in April 2020.