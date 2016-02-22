Sony Xperia Ear is a new AI assistant that will nag you all day

Sony’s MWC 2016 press conference wasn’t all about phones, it also had this… thing. It’s the Xperia Ear and it goes, well, in your ear.

The idea is an app on your Xperia phone will send helpful voice updates on the weather, notifications, social media updates and the like. You can respond with voice commands in the usual fashion, but you won’t have to get your phone out of your pocket so often.

It’s reminiscent of the film Her where Scarlett Johansson’s omnipresent AI witters away in Joaquin Phoenix’s ear, whispering sweet nothings and flirting between bouts of organising his email. Sony didn’t mention flirting, or Scarlett Johansson, but we live in hope.

In all seriousness, this could very well be the future of things, but if our recent experience of AI assistants is anything to go by then the technology has some catching up to do.

Calling the Xperia Ear an AI assistant rather than a Bluetooth headset, which is what it is, makes it sound more interesting. But, you never know, it might just be a really good one.

Bluetooth headset man will be excited, are you?

