Sony Xperia 1 IV looks set for May 11 announcement

Sony looks set to make an Xperia 1 IV flagship smartphone announcement at a May 11 event.

The Japanese tech tech giant’s Xperia department has issued a tweet indicating that it’ll be making an “exciting announcement” via its YouTube channel on May 11, 2022, at 16:00 Japan time (9:00 CEST).

While it isn’t mentioned by name, it shouldn’t take a super sleuth to figure out that this “Big news” will be an announcement for the Sony Xperia 1 IV.

Last year the Sony Xperia 1 III (pictured) was announced in April, so you could say we’re past due some official news on its follow-up. We wouldn’t call the Sony Xperia 1 IV late by any means, however, as its predecessor didn’t actually hit the market until August.

While it didn’t sell in any great number (Sony’s top phones are rather niche these days), we called the Sony Xperia 1 III “one of the most interesting phones” of 2021. Its tall and boxy profile, ridiculously sharp (and notchless) 4K display, and Pro photography focus helped it to stand out from the Android flagship crowd.

Previous tips have suggested that the Sony Xperia 1 IV will be a big improvement over the Xperia 1 III, with new cameras, improved charging speeds, and an upgraded design. Naturally it’ll receive a bump up in performance, too.

Other than some fairly vague mentions and some claimed renders (looking a lot like the Xperia 1 III it has to be said), we haven’t heard too much about the Sony Xperia 1 IV. All of which makes this announcement all the more tantalising.