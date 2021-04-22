Sony X-Series wireless speakers range goes big and loud

Sony has introduced a new X-Series range, a trio of wireless speakers that can be used indoors and outdoors, with aim producing music that’s both big and loud.

The new X-Series speakers are suited for listening on your own or with a group of friends. With water resistance, long lasting battery life and grab handle for portability, these speakers are happy indoors or out.

Sony says these speakers are “specially designed” to provide a powerful and wide-spreading sound that compliments any genre of music. So lets dig into each speaker in more detail.

Sony SRS-XP700

The XP700 is the biggest speaker and can be placed vertically or horizontally, so you can imagine this would be very practical for hosting large groupings. Battery life is 25 hours, and the IPX4 water resistance means it is protected in wet conditions.

The SRS-XP700 features three high-efficiency tweeters on the front, and one rear high-efficiency tweeter. The aim is to output an expansive sound, boasting “punchy and deep bass” as well as plenty of clarity.

Fancy yourself a karaoke star? You can subject your family and friends to your warbling by plugging in a microphone and even a guitar. And with the new Ambient Lightning feature, the XP700 can be customised to bring a pulsating feel to parties or more of a relaxing ambient glow.

£449 / €500

X-Balanced speaker unit

25 hours battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

SBC, AAC, LDAC support

Quick charging

USB charging ports

16.9kg

IPX4

Sony SRS-XP500

Like the XP700, the SRS-XP500 can be laid flat or vertically for a bit flexibility in terms of positioning. Battery life drops to a still impressive 20 hours and it also has an IPX4 rating to ward of any wet weather.

It too supports a microphone/guitar input and the ambient lighting feature. You don’t get as many high-efficiency tweeters (just two), but otherwise you’ve got the same features at a more accommodating size (and price).

£319 / €369

X-Balanced speaker unit

20 hours battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

SBC, AAC, LDAC support

Quick charging

USB charging ports

11.2kg

IPX4

Sony SRS-XG500

The smallest (but still massive) wireless speaker in the X-Series range is the SRS-XG500. Like the XP500, it feature two front high-efficiency tweeters combined with passive radiators to reproduce bass frequencies. With its IP66 rating it’s water resistant and dustproof, so you can pretty much use this speaker anywhere – just don’t let it fall into a pool.

Battery life is a stonking 30 hours, and like the other X-Series speakers you can plug in a microphone or guitar and go “Stars in Your Eyes” with your best impressions. With the ambient lighting feature at either end of the speaker, you can set the mood to whatever vibe you want.

£379 / €429

X-Balanced speaker unit

30 hours battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

SBC, AAC, LDAC support

Quick charging

USB charging ports

5.6kg

IP66

All the speakers feature Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Units, which also feature in their TVs. The non-circular diaphragm is said to produce more sound pressure and less distorted sound by maximising the area of the speaker and this, according to Sony, produces a richer, clearer sound.

With the Mega Bass feature bass can dialled up even more, where with the Live Sound mode Sony says you can re-create the atmosphere of live music, just in case you were feeling some withdrawal symptoms from the past year.

Sony’s Battery Care Mode stops the speakers from reaching 100% to increase battery lifespan. With carry handles the X-Series becomes a pick-up-and-go proposition, and in the Party Connect feature there’s room to connect up to 100 compatible speakers – you can even sync the music and lights if you’re mad enough to have that many speakers connected.

The X-Series range supports Sony’s Music Centre and Fiestable apps. With the former playlists can be selected, songs cued up and lighting patterns customised. Downloading the Fiestable app and party playlists, karaoke functions (Voice Change) and DJ sound effects are unlocked.

Sony X-Series pricing and availability

The SRS-XP700 is priced at £449 / €500, with the SRS-XP500 priced at approximately £319 / €369 and the SRS-XG500 £379 / €429. All three go on sale June 2021.