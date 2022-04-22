 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony WH-100XM5 leak promises new design and an insane battery boost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony’s most popular noise-cancelling headphones are in-line for a major revamp this year, according to a leak of the Sony WH-1000XM5 cans.

Purported leaked renders over the over-ear wireless headphones show-off a potential new design for the range, which are a constant at the top of on our best noise cancelling headphones list.

The image shows a slightly more demure and clean design, with a considerable amount more padding across the headband than 2020’s five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 release.

According to the renders posted by the Dutch tech blog Technik News, the XM5 release will arrive in silver (kinda beige) and black variants once again, offer USB-C recharging, include the obligatory 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening and a nice case.

Sony XM5 leak
Image credit Technik News

The report also offers hints about specs, which could see Bluetooth 5.2 added to the mix. Best of all though, the site reckons the cans will be capable of 40-hours of playtime on a single charge with active noise-cancelling enabled. That would be ten-hours more battery life than was promised by the predecessor.

It’ll take an extra half an hour to completely recharge at 3.5 hours, according to the report, but that’s not a bad trade-off for a full working day of extra battery life. ANC is also getting better thanks to the addition of an extra processor, according to the report.

The site doesn’t have information on the potential price and release date. However, considering the last two variants launched in August 2020 and August 2018 respectively, we’d be willing to wager a few quid that come August 2022 we’ll have a shiny new pair of Sony’s best noise-cancellers to look forward to.

“To improve upon what were considered to be the best noise-cancelling headphones seemed like a tricky task, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 did exactly that,” our reviewer wrote in 2020. “They sound better, the noise-cancelling is excellent and they’re one of most comfortable headphones on the market.”

You might like…

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones 2022: Block out the world

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones 2022: Block out the world

Kob Monney 9 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 9 months ago
Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.