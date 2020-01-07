Sony wants to bring 8K into your home with its latest CES reveal

Sony took to the stage in Las Vegas today to announce nine new Ultra HD TVs – including a 75-inch 8K display that could cost less than you’d expect.

The Sony ZH8 is an 8K Full Array LED TV that promises a high contrast display with lifelike picture quality and a vibrating tweeter for some truly immersive sound.

It takes the flashiness of Sony’s more expensive 8K TVs and condenses it down into a more compact size with a potentially more palatable price tag that could make the dream of owning an 8K display more realistic for those of us with slightly less cash to splash.

Unfortunately, Sony has yet to reveal what that price is.

As far as the TV itself is concerned, the display is stunning. Sony’s Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and 8K X-Reality Pro sharpen images and refine them in real time while upscaling them to close to 8K using Sony’s own database.

On top of this, the company’s new Frame Tweeter is exclusive to the ZH8, offering a more immersive viewing experience for users than ever before.

The slim tweeter promises to enhance picture quality and deliver Sound-from-Picture Reality. That means the tweeter will vibrate the frame of the TV to emit sound, making it seem as though the audio is coming directly from your screen rather than any speakers.

Ambient Optimization is also a pretty nifty feature. This automatically adjusts picture and sound quality to fit your living room. For example, the picture will become brighter in bright rooms and darker in dark rooms, matching the ambient light as it sees fit.

The feet of the TV are adjustable too so you can perch your new display on more compact cabinets. It also comes with a backlit remote allowing you to play, pause and crank up the volume all without turning on the lights and breaking the atmosphere.

The TV is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible and plays well with both Google Assistant and Alexa smart devices.

The TV comes in an 85-inch and an even smaller 75-inch variation and is expected to cost less than its sister 8K giants, though Sony has yet to officially announce any pricing details. The company also announced eight new 4K TVs, including the A8, A9, XH95, XH90, XH85, XH81, XH80 and X70.

