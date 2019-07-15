Sony unveils the world’s fastest SD card reader

There’s not much people really want from SD Card readers, other than that they’re fast and reliable, but Sony has gone ahead and created something that ticks both those boxes and a whole bunch more.

First and foremost, the company is claiming that the MRW-S3 is the “world’s fastest” UHS-II SD card reader, promising transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s. That speed also comes from its USB 3.1 port, where transfer speeds hit up to 1000MB/s.

Speaking of ports, the MRW-S3 sure has a lot of ‘em. Alongside the microSD and SD card slots, there’s a USB-C power port (up to 100W charging speed), another USB-C port for devices, a USB-A port, and an HDMI port for video, with support for 4K at 30fps.

The MRW-S3 will sell alongside Sony’s newly revamped range of tough SD cards designed for photographers working against the elements. To that end, the hub is also IP68 dust and water resistant, with an aluminium “wave” design that should be both easy to grip and hard to scratch. It’s also pretty light at just 95g.

It sounds like a pretty good accessory for those that regularly need to transfer files from SD card – photographers and videographers, mainly – though there are a couple of disappointments if we’re going to be picky. Splitting between USB-A and USB-C is great, given our devices are in transition, but at the moment USB-A remains dominant, and having just one port feels a bit low considering. The lack of Mini DisplayPort might also be a deal breaker for some, too.

Still, if those points aren’t a problem for you, then it’s worth keeping an eye out for when Sony launches it this fall – that’s autumn for our UK readers. No word on pricing yet, but if it appeals then keep an eye on the Sony site later in the year.

