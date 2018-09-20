PlayStation Now adds offline downloads for PS4 and PS2 games, but PS3 titles miss out

Sony is boosting its PlayStation Now subscription service by introducing the option to download – rather than stream – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2 titles in the library.

The new Xbox Game Pass-inspired feature aims to combat potential lag in Sony’s streaming service and lessen the reliance on the cloud for subscribers with less reliable internet connections.

Unfortunately, the download option only applies to PS2 and “almost all” PS4 games and not the PlayStation 3 games featured within the 650-strong library of titles. Likewise, the download feature is only available for PS4 owners rather than any of the other devices that support PS Now.

The offline mode, which was first revealed in June, will support all of the downloaded content and micro-transactions made within the games, while any PS4 Pro enhancements will also be part of the downloaded file. If subscribers have already started streaming the game over the cloud, it’ll be possible to transfer the save file to the console in order to continue local play.

Related: Best PS4 Games

This will require a PS Plus membership and is achieved by “transferring the save file from the PS Now cloud to your PS Plus cloud storage, then transferring it from the PS Plus cloud storage to your PS4 system.”

Sony says that the feature will be rolled out gradually over the next few days to all PS Now subscribers and is advising users to check the app regularly for the update.

In order to maintain access to the offline games, subscribers will need to go online every few days to verify the PS Now subscription, even if they’re playing locally, Sony explained in a blog post on Thursday.

Do you think PlayStation Now represents good value for money for game streaming? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.