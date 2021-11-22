Sony just shut down PS5 customisation, unless official options come soon

Sony has been awarded a patent for the PS5‘s faceplate following a year-long kerfuffle with third-party manufacturers selling ways to jazz-up their new games machines.

The company was granted the patent from the USPTO on November 16 (via OP Attack) after filing the design with the American authorities shortly before the console went on sale a year ago.

The interim had enabled opportunistic third-parties like the makers of the PlateStation replacement faceplate, who offered cheap solutions in colours like Chromatic, Cherry Red, Matte Black and Indigo Blue and even Jungle Camo faceplates for the standard and digital PS5.

Sony’s lawyers quickly shut the company down with the threat of legal action, citing its pending patents. Other companies have also attempted to create faceplates for the console, enabling users to switch up the look of the penguin-like black and white PlayStation with a more neutral look.

While there are some stick-on options, from companies like ChangeYourPlates, the replacement options are now totally patented by Sony, making any imitation attempts subject to patent infringement action.

The award of the patent will now see renewed speculation that Sony will launch its own official faceplates for the PS5 instead of simply playing the role of party pooper for those seeking to customise their console.

With a selection of high-profile first-party games coming out next year, such as Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West, we may see some official designs from Sony in the months to come.

Sony has previously revealed that the existing white covers are quite easily used by hand, which could be seen as a hint official customisation options are on the way.

Which customisation options would you like to see from Sony in the next year or so? Or are you happy with the penguin console? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter?