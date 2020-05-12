Sony just launched a Sonos Arc rival with Dolby Atmos audio

Sony has announced a Dolby Atmos-packing soundbar that almost half the price of the recently-announced Sonos Arc offering the same 360-degree audio technology.

The Sony HT-G700 is a combination of a soundbar and subwoofer, that costs just £450/$599. It offers a 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos system at a far more affordable price than many of the solutions out there.

Sony says the system will “couple powerful surround sound with clear dialogue so you can lose yourself completely in your favourite TV programs and movies.”

So, why is it so affordable compared to other Atmos speakers? Well, Sony’s combo doesn’t feature any of the upward-firing tweeters necessary for that trademark audio-from-above sensation provided by Atmos. Sony uses processing tech rather than hardware to create the effect.

The company adds: “Customers will be able to enjoy a superior audio experience with the HT-G700 through support of Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Vertical Surround Engine. When paired with Sony’s signal processing, the three speakers reproduce an immersive acoustic experience.”

The firm promises a dedicated centre speaker that promises clarifty of voice “whether it’s quick-fire dialog in your favorite TV show or whispered lines in a Hollywood movie.”

Sony also says the HT-G700 tech also supports DTS:X, which is a like-minded tech to Atmos. Users can also upscale to a 7.2 channel set-up using the combo if they so desire.

Dolby Atmos uses tech called digital virtualisation in order to mimic a full 360-degree sound system that would normally require speakers to be placed at multiple points around the room and in the ceiling. Sony’s proposition is an intriguing one considering the Sonos Arc costs £799 as a standalone soundbar. Whether it’ll be enough to challenge the Sonos Arc, which offers true Dolby Atmos sound, remains to be seen. However, audio tech from Sony priced this aggressively is nothing to be sniffed at.

