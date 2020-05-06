After a number of leaks ahead of its announcement, Sonos has unveiled its Playbar replacement in the Sonos Arc. Here’s what we know about the new Atmos soundbar.

The last week has seen a number of leaks tumble out about a new Sonos soundbar and it has been revealed as the Arc, a Dolby Atmos speaker with upfiring speakers, a new design and a price tag to match.

So what has Sonos revealed about the Arc? Read on for more info.

Sonos Arc — release date

The Sonos Arc will be available in the UK from June 10th, a couple of days after the release of the S2 operating system.

The launch of the S2 system requires a new app, and the Arc will only be compatible with the latest version of the Sonos app.

Sonos Arc — price

Sonos has priced the Arc at £799.

That’s a bit more than we expected, considering the Playbar went on sale in 2013 for, if our memory is correct, £699. It starts to become rather pricey once you start adding other Sonos speakers on top for a home cinema system.

Sonos Arc — design and features

The Arc solves an issue that passed Sonos by with the Playbar. It finally has a HDMI connection.

The Playbar didn’t have one, relying on an optical connection to the TV instead. The Arc, as reported by 9to5mac, has connectivity upgrades, and that means support for eARC. eARC supports a wider bandwidth, allowing higher quality audio to be passed from the TV to the soundbar, such as Dolby Atmos. You will need a TV that supports eARC to get the benefit of this, however.

Unlike the Sony HT-X8500, which generates Atmos through DSP post-processing, the Arc contains up-firing speakers to create the height channels needed for immersive Atmos sound.

Zatznotfunny leaked new images of the Arc which showed it to be cylindrical in shape. Beneath the 270-degree curved grille are 11 Class-D amplifiers that drive eight elliptical woofers and three tweeters.

Touch capacitive controls are located in the middle and the Arc supports HDMI CEC so it can be controlled with your TV’s remote. Wall-mounting or placement on a flat surface is possible and thanks to Trueplay, the Arc cam adapt to its environment and change the tuning of the sound based on how many speakers are in the set-up, or whether you’re listening to music or TV.

The Arc weighs 6.25kg and measures at 8.7 x 114.1 x 11.5 (HWD, cm) for those wondering about how big it is. You can choose from two colourway options in matte black or white finishes.

As noted beforehand, the Arc only works with the new Sonos app (due June 8th). Voice assistants are a choice of Alexa and Google Assistant. The four-field microphone array with multi-channel echo cancellation is a wordy way of saying that the integrated smart assistants will be able to hear your requests and respond in kind. The new Sonos Radio service is bundled in, and connectivity stretches to HDMI, optical, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2.

EQ settings can be configured in the new app, and if you have other Sonos S2 compatible speakers, such as the One SL or 3rd gen Sub, you can hook them together to create a home cinema system.

That’s everything we know about the Arc. We will be looking to review the soundbar around its June release.

