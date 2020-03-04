Sony could release two consoles – the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro – at the end of 2020, according to the latest rumours.

Verified NeoGAF poster VFXVeteran is the latest person to suggest that there will be two PS5 console arriving in late 2020. The releases will apparently line up with the two new Xbox consoles expected to land later this year.

In a thread discussing the next-gen Sony and Microsoft consoles, VFXVeteran wrote:

I heard that there are 2 consoles per company. The mid-gen refreshes are going to be introduced at release so that these consoles can run the entire 7yr cycle. XSX that was released yesterday is the top end one. 12TFLOPS

There will be a base Xbox Series X that is slower than that one. Sony is releasing 2 PS models. The base PS5 is 9TFLOPs . Their other one is also top of the line to compete with XSX top dog.

According to the user, Sony will release the two PlayStation consoles at the same time instead of staggering the releases across the seven year period the way it did with the PS4 and the PS4 Pro.

While the base PS5 will double the PS4 Pro’s 4.2 TFLOPs of GPU power by offering 9 TFLOPs, the PS5 Pro is expected to match or exceed the Xbox Series X’s massive 12 TFLOPS.

VFXVeteran also shared the news that the top-of-the-line models will be pretty pricey. Their sources didn’t share an exact price, the the tipster estimates that the consoles will set you back around $600.

Sony has already confirmed that the PS5 will feature improved loading times, 8K resolution and ray tracing. PS4 users will also reportedly be able to access their entire physical and digital libraries at launch.

Despite the console’s holiday 2020 release date, Sony will not be attending E3 this year. Keep an eye on our PS5 page for all the latest info on Sony’s next-gen console.

