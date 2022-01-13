 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony could be preparing Xbox Game Pass rival with PS Now card directive

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony has instructed the removal of PS Now subscription cards from physical retailers, suggesting that its rumoured answer to Xbox Game Pass could be forthcoming.

GamesBeat is reporting that Sony has sent out instructions to UK retailers such as Game, requesting that they pull PS Now cards from their shelves by January 21.

“Stores have until the close of day Wednesday 19, January to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas and update their digital bays in line with this week’s upcoming commercial update,” reads the demand.

This has led to speculation that Sony’s expanded subscription offering could be imminent.

We’ve been reporting on the rumours of a Sony Xbox Game Pass rival for some time now. Most recently, it was hinted that such a service could be arriving in the Spring.

You might like…

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How they compare a year later

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How they compare a year later

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 10 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Jade King 1 year ago

It seems as if a product known internally as Spartacus will combine the existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services, providing multiplayer, monthly free games, and a library of downloadable or streamable legacy games under one umbrella.

This seems likely to operate under the existing PlayStation Plus banner, with the PlayStation Now brand being phased out altogether.

While Sony’s PS5 seemingly has built up sales lead early in this console generation, Microsoft has made considerable headway with its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering. A large part of the appeal is the offer of brand new first and third-party games as part of the package.

Given that Sony’s current model relies heavily on purchases of full-priced stand-alone tentpole releases like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, it’ll be interesting to see how it responds to Microsoft’s premium tier.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.