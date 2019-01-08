We’re in the middle of a truly jam-packed day at CES 2019, with most of the biggest conferences at the tech bonanza set to take place over the course of this afternoon and evening. Our short guide breaks down all the key details you need to know ahead of Sony’s CES 2019 press conference, including the start time, how to live stream it online, and a hint at what you can look forward to.

Sony CES 2019 Press Conference: Start time

Sony’s CES 2019 press conference kicks off at 5pm PST in Las Vegas, on Monday, January 7. For all of our UK-based readers, that’s 1am GMT on Tuesday, January 8. Aka way past your bedtime. A late night once in a while can’t be that bad though, can it?

Sony CES 2019 Press Conference: Live stream

Fortunately, you don’t actually have to be in Sin City in order to follow Sony’s latest updates. That’s because the Japanese giant will be live streaming all of the action right here.

Sony CES 2019 Press Conference: What to expect

Sony has been keeping its cards pretty close to its chest, regarding its CES 2019 plans. A short video teaser (above) that was posted by the company yesterday doesn’t spill any beans, and the press invitation is equally opaque: “Leadership from across the Sony Group will discuss Sony’s initiatives to connect users and creators through creativity and technology.”

However, we think we’ve got a decent inkling about what will take centre-stage: TVs.

Samsung got the 8K ball rolling in late 2018, with the release of the £15,000 Samsung QE85Q900R, and CES 2019 is where we’re expecting Sony − which has only managed to showcase 8K prototypes so far − to announce its own rival 8K releases.

There’ll likely be plenty on the OLED front too, and word on the street is that Sony is also prepping an 8K camera to go alongside its (expected) 8K TV products. And finally, it wouldn’t be a Sony CES press conference without some headphones and speaker announcements too.

What are you hoping to see from Sony at CES 2019?