Sony admits defeat and signs deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sony has signed an agreement with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles, reportedly for the next decade at least.

In an act of concession, following its failed effort to prevent Microsoft Xbox acquiring Activision Blizzard, Sony has entered into a “binding agreement” with its big rival.

Bringing an end to the saga that saw Sony fret over whether the first person shooter could become exclusive to Xbox/PC, then whether the PlayStation version would become a poor relation, then whether it would be able to share PS6 details with the developer in future, Sony has given up the ghost.

The deal was announced by Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer fresh from the company’s court victory over the FTC in the United States, which effectively ended significant opposition to the deal although the UK is still refusing to rubber stamp it.

Spencer tweeted: “We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favourite games.”

According to Eurogamer, the deal will last for the next ten years, mirroring agreements Microsoft had made with other parties, including Nintendo.

For PlayStation gamers who continue to play the annual Call of Duty instalments, there’ll be some relief the saga is finally coming to a close. However, discounting Call of Duty, there’ll be many gamers concerned about the concentration of ownership and the threat to real competition in the gaming market.

Mafia movie fans might recall the scene from Goodfellas whether the owner of the Bamboo Lounge restaurant reluctantly signs over the place before Henry and Tommy “bust the joint out”. We’d imagine Sony had the same expression as restaurant owner Sonny when signing on the dotted line today.