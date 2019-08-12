Sony has the perfect solution for drivers with Tesla tablet envy

Sony has announced a new AirPlay and Android Auto in-car receiver that puts a giant 9-inch display in the centre console.

The new XAV-AX8000 receiver adds a floating, tilting display, enabling users to adjust the height and depth of the display, which will be handy when you’re trying to view maps in bright conditions

The 8.95-inch WGA display only requires a single DIN-space to install, which makes it easier for drivers to add a capacious screen to their ride. The new receiver also plays nice with cars that have a rear-facing camera.

It’s compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay via a USB connection with the compatible smartphones, while it’ll offer hands-free voice controls via Siri and the Google Assistant.

Related: Best tablet 2019

As this is a Sony product we aren’t surprised to see the 4 x 55 W amplification on board for better sounding music, even at high volumes. As well as the anti-glare touchscreen there’s also a useful button interface that’ll mean drivers are pawing the display less often.

As well as Android Auto and CarPlay, Sony is also adding compatibility with the WebLink platform which makes it possible to stream content to the display. This means passengers will be able to use apps like YouTube which, the Apple and Google platforms do not allow.

The larger screen still pales in comparison to the 17-inch rotatable tablet sitting within the centre console of Tesla vehicles, but this large, flexible and easier to install solution will certainly assist those willing to fork over $600 for the privilege. The new Sony XAV-AX8000 receiver will go on sale in December.

“As auto manufacturers increasingly incorporate larger screens into their new models, legacy car owners don’t have to miss out on the latest technology,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. “Sony’s newest audio receivers feature big, vibrant displays, powerful sound and cutting-edge functionality that dramatically elevate the in-car entertainment experience, whether users are driving around town or setting off on a long road trip.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More