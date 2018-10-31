The excellent Sonos One smart speaker is getting a colourful refresh just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Originally released in just black and white, the Alexa-enabled Sonos One will now be available in five new finishes: Forest Green, Pale Yellow, Soft Pink, Light Grey and Vibrant Red.

You’ll be able to buy the Sonos One in all its shiny new colours from November 5, which is timed to nicely to make them available in time for Black Friday 2018 and, presumably, the raft of great Sonos deals we’re expecting to see again this year.

That’s the good news.

You’ll be less excited to learn that the new Sonos One speakers will set you back £229, which is £30 more than a black or white Sonos One. This is apparently because the new colour options are part of a ‘limited edition’ run made in partnership with Danish design outfit HAY – though neither party has said just how many units will be manufactured.

“The fundamental goal at Sonos is to give our customers an amazing listening experience. Our product design philosophy focuses on achieving the elegant integration of domestic life and sound design,” Sonos Vice President of Design, Tad Toulis, said in a statement.

The new Sonos One flavours were first announced in September and will be available to buy from November 5 at Sonos’ flagship stores in London and Berlin, as well as online.

Excited by the colourful new Sonos One speakers? Let us know over on Twitter @TrustedReviews.