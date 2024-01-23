Sonos goes large with pro-level in-ceiling speakers

Sonos has unveiled a new pair of 8-inch ceiling speakers, designed for pro home theatre and audio set-ups.

The new models are an upgrade on the existing 6-inch models and will be out this spring for an ever-so-pricey £999 for the pair.

Designed in collaboration with Sonance, they include a larger woofer which will deliver bass down to 32Hz. It also promises a high excursion motor for smoother midrange sound and a greater listening area overall.

Sonos promises a 30mm tweeter and “newly optimised waveguide” to deliver natural vocals and improved high-frequency dispersion. This, Sonos days, offers wide coverage throughout the room.

If you’re going for an upgrade the grille design remains the same so you can pop the speakers into the ceiling alongside the 6-inch models and won’t detract from the aesthetic.

While these aren’t something you’ll generally see from Sonos’ consumer arm, those you are looking for a proper installation of a versatile home theatre that can be paired with a Sonos Amp – the product designed for wireless streaming media, enabling it to hook up with the other multiroom speakers.

The use of the TruePlay technology “accounts for the size, construction, and furnishings of the room where the speakers are placed, and automatically adjusts the EQ for optimal sound” Sonos says, meaning you’ll get an awesome and full audio experience.

“The 8-inch In-Ceiling Speaker has been designed in direct response to the needs of our installers, who asked us for more size options and flexibility during installation.” said Audra Kinsley, VP and GM of Sonos Professional.

“This new addition provides a bold sound profile and stunning performance that enhances the experience customers get when Sonos Architectural speakers are paired with Sonos Amp. The addition of the 8-inch In-Ceiling Speaker provides professional installers and customers the freedom and flexibility to choose the design and sound experience that fits perfectly within their space.”