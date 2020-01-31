Sonos exposed some customers’ email addresses in Bcc apology gaffe

One of the most important rules of mass-emailing is to use the blind copy field, so you don’t reveal the addresses of all your recipients. Unfortunately, it looks like someone at Sonos didn’t get that memo, as a staff member recently used the viewable ‘copy’ field when sending out an apology email.

A grand total of 450 email addresses were revealed because of the error – with some people taking to Twitter to vent at the company.

Sonos was forced to issue another apology after the slip-up. A spokesperson told the BBC: “Earlier today, an email was sent in response to a number of customer inquiries that included email addresses. No further information was included.

“We have apologised to each customer affected by this error and have put in place processes to ensure this will not happen again.”

The company is in hot water with customers after it announced that it will end support for older speakers in May. This recent email was supposed to address concerns and apologise for that decision, but instead caused more headaches for the company.

From May, Sonos has said that it will no longer push updates on a variety of models, including the original Zone Players, the Play:5, CR200, Bridge, Connect and also the Connect:Amp.

Some of these devices were available to buy as recently as five years ago, so customers are seeing red at the fact that they will lose out on future updates.

The decision from Sonos was so unpopular that the CEO had to publish an apology, stating: “We heard you. We did not get this right from the start.”

