Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speaker official images and specs leaked ahead of launch

The Sonos leaks continue with purported marketing images for the forthcoming Era 300 and Era 100 home speakers ahead of a possible launch within weeks.

The Verge, which seems to have a very active source inside Sonos, has the images of the products that’ll apparently support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB-C line-in.

The headlining Era 300, which the images show sporting a unique design geared to providing spatial audio and Dolby Atmos content. They can also be paired up as rear surround sound speakers if you have an Arc or Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos speakers.

The speaker, which will include six drivers to facilitate multi-directional sound, will cost around $450 (around £375) when it arrives in late March, according to the report.

The Era 100, meanwhile, is the replacement for the trusty old Sonos One speaker and will bring improvements like the aforementioned Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C line-in for some added versatility like direct connection to a record player.

It looks to be similarly sized, but slightly more rounded and will benefit from improved volume controls. There’s also a second tweeter and larger mid-woofer for improved sound at the lower end. This will cost around $259 (around £215) when it arrives alongside the Era 300 speakers.

In terms of voice control, you’ll likely to benefit from Sonos’ own voice control technology and Amazon’s Alexa. It’s not clear whether Google Assistant will be available at launch. Sonos has had issues in the past in bringing Google Assistant to its speakers.

In terms of spatial audio content, the report says Apple is still in talks with Sonos about support for the immersive Apple Music tunes. At launch, Amazon Music Unlimited will be available.

The Era 300 and Era 100 will be among the more eagerly watched audio products of the year and we’re looking forward to getting our ears around them in due course.

