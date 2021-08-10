Sonos has teamed-up with Liverpool Football Club in a unique partnership that promises to enhance supporters’ experiences if they can’t make it to club’s Anfield Stadium.

The multi-year partnership will see Sonos help to create “immersive sound experiences” at player areas within the stadium, as well as at the team training ground. That’s designed to give a boost to the teams’ pre-match playlists and such.

The partnership aims to also bring the sounds of Anfield to fans around the world. Sonos will be working with the Official LFC supporters clubs around the world in order to “bring the sound of Anfield” to those watching from locations far beyond the L4 postcode.

That’ll require some Sonos home theatre products, of course, but it’s easy to envision some Dolby Atmos-style immersive experiences moving forward and a supercharged rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone that sounds like you’re sat on The Kop itself.

“Sound has always been an essential part of sports – it breathes energy into every game, whether it’s the music players listen to while getting hyped for a match, the vibrating chants from fans in the stands, or recreating a stadium experience at home,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of Marketing, Sonos. “We sought a team – and fanbase – that shares our passion for sound. Thanks to the electric atmosphere at Anfield and the city’s deep heritage in music, Liverpool FC became the perfect match.”

Matt Scammell, Commercial Director at LFC added: “There’s a clear harmony between LFC and Sonos, we both share a great passion for the soundtrack of our experiences.

“Sound is what makes Anfield such a special place, when our supporters get behind the team, the 12th man creates game-changing sound, something we can’t wait to hear again this season. We’re really looking forward to working with Sonos to connect our supporters around the world to the sound of Anfield.”