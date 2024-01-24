Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Some Netflix UK users’ bill will go up £3 if they avoid ads

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has confirmed its cheapest ad-free plan will be turned off in the UK within months.

The Basic plan hasn’t been available for new signups since last summer, but sometime between April and the end of June, Netflix will force existing subscribers into a change.

The £7.99 a month tier gives users the opportunity to avoid the advertisements that are part of the basic £4.99 a month Basic With Ads plan.

However, once Netflix pulls the plug, Basic subscribers will need to choose from another option.

In some cases, they’ll have £3 by embracing ads. Otherwise, they’ll face a £3 increase in their bill. The Standard Netflix plan is the next tier up and includes 1080p video, 2 devices at the same time, 2 download devices and no ads. That costs £10.99.

Netflix says it the phase out is partially due to the success of the ads plan to date.

In its most recent earnings report, the streaming giant said: “The ads plan now accounts for 40% of all Netflix sign-ups in our ads markets and we’re looking to retire our Basic plan in some of our ads countries, starting with Canada and the UK in Q2 and taking it from there. On the advertiser side, we continue to improve the targeting and measurement we offer our customers.”

Just yesterday, Netflix announced it was boldly stepping into the live television market in 2025 by acquiring the (near) global rights to WWE’s flagship, weekly television show Monday Night Raw.

In the UK, the company will be the exclusive home of all WWE content from January next year. That means all of the premium live events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, as well as archive content currently on the WWE Network.

