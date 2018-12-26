Of course there are Snapchat lenses for dogs now

Snap Inc. is clearly enduring some ruff times. Instagram stories is biting into its user base and the firm is struggling to sniff out new users. A slumping stock price for Snap Inc. has clearly given the social network paws for thought.

With three million users going walkies in the last three months, the company is turning to our four-legged friends to get them out of the doghouse with shareholders.

If you hadn’t guessed from that stream of horrendous puns, Snapchat is adding augmented reality lenses for dogs. Now users can add glasses, reindeer antlers and, erm, dog ears to their dogs.

You can put a butterfly on the dog’s nose, like that glorious video, of the doggo patiently sitting there unmoved while a real life butterfly sat upon its snout. Heck you can even pose with your dog while wearing the same pair of glasses.

The launch makes sense considering Snapchat users’ affinity for turning themselves into dogs with existing lenses. The company had already outed lenses for cats, so this was to be expected. Snapchat says more lenses will be coming in the near future, but you can liven now up your dog’s social media game with the filters featured in the video above.

Will AR dog lenses bring you cantering back to Snapchat? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.