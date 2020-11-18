Sky Q rolls out HDR movies in time for Christmas

As part of its commitment to improving its TV platform, Sky is bringing HDR to its movie collection, but that’s not the only feature coming to Sky Q and Go.

After announcing that it was looking to bring more HDR content to its service back in the summer, Sky has announced that they’ll be over 40 films available in HDR for Christmas. Films include the likes of Le Mans 66 (cough, Ford vs Ferrari, cough), Dolittle and the Harry Potter series, which will become available from December 9th. Look out for film premieres in HDR too, with Emma, Little Women and Bad Boys For Life set for HDR when they arrive on Sky Cinema.

They’ll be an easier way to tell what is and isn’t HDR content with a new HDR tag next to supported content. They’ll also be more shows in HDR, with Chernobyl, Gangs of London and Tin Star: Liverpool also arriving in December.

HDR isn’t the only feature in the latest update. With winter coming there’s now the ability to watch recordings, video on demand and access apps even when the satellite signal goes down. The Voice Search that was revamped in the previous update has been tweaked further so viewers can use it to find more personalised content. For example, say “What Should I watch?” and you’ll be presented with TV shows and movies suited to your tastes.

More personalisation is on the table through the ‘What’s On Now and Next’ rail on the homepage that shows what’s live on your favourited channels without needing to consult the TV Guide. Despite already having parental controls, Sky is offering more options with a PIN for apps, so the adults in the house can choose and manage what apps are being used by their kids. Once set you’ll be asked to enter the pin every time the app is opened, which is perhaps not the perfect arrangement.

Sky Go will be getting a few new features with video shorts across sports such as Football, F1, Golf and Boxing. Access to the red button is set to increase with more Master’s Golf, EFL and Nations League matches made available.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, commented: “We’re continuing to add new features to Sky Q and Sky Go, with updates almost every week, so your Sky TV experiences keep getting even better. You can watch more TV and movies in stunning HDR picture quality, get personal with voice search, enjoy more sporting action anywhere with Sky Go, and find more of what you love with our simple homepage, easy.

The updates will begin rolling out to customers from December 18th, and should be available to all customers by mid-December.

