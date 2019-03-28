Sky Q adds some 4K all-time classic movies in April

Sky Q is getting another influx of 4K content in April, with a bumper selection of blockbuster movies, live sport, documentaries and hit TV shows.

Among the new flicks hitting Sky Cinema Premiere, in glorious ultra high definition, we’ve got the Mamma Mia! sequel, Alpha, The Equaliser 2 and Teen Titans Go!

We must say last month’s line up of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, First Reformed, Skyscraper – as well as the addition of Bohemian Rhapsody to the Sky Store – got us a little more excited.

Not to worry. If none of those tickle your fancy, there’s a host of archive content coming to the Sky Cinema library. The pick of the bunch is obviously the 80s classic Tremors, but beyond that glorious Kevin Bacon B-movie, there are some bona fide classics like Lawrence of Arabia and Spartacus.

If live sport is the reason you fork over a few extra quid for Sky Q then there’s the Premier League title race to follow, with a number of live games, and the continuation of the new Formula 1 season.

The full line-up of new and existing content is below:

Sky Cinema Premieres

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies – 20th April

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – 21st April

Alpha – 22nd April

The Equalizer 2 – 26th April

Unfriended: Dark Web – 27th April

Sky Cinema Library

300

War of The Worlds

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Incredible Hulk

Pitch Black

Spartacus

Mr Bean

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Lawrence of Arabia

Polar Express

Curious George

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Hop

Super Troopers 2

Deep Impact

Oblivion

Tremors

Zombillenium

Insidious: The Last Key

Collections: Spielberg

Sky Store Premieres

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Sky Entertainment

Nat Geo: Japan Between Earth and Sky

Moomins

Jamestown S3

SWAT

Van Gogh Live from Tate Britain

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman S3

Hostile Planet

Sports

Chinese Grand Prix – 11th-14th April

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 26th-28th April

Ongoing English Premier League and F1

Available Now

Sky Cinema Premieres

Serenity

The First Purge

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Deadpool 2

Mandy

Tag

Hotel Transylvania 3

Skyscraper

Sky Cinema Library

Angels & Demons

Grown Ups 2

Collections: Wonder Women, 5 Star Movies

Sky Store Premieres

Bohemian Rhapsody

Slaughterhouse Rulez

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Sky Entertainment

Madam Sec Season 1-4

Discovery: Big Cat Tails

Bounty Hunters Season 2

Billions Season 4

The Rookie

Sports

Ongoing English Premier League and F1

Have you considered signing up for Sky Q? Or is there not enough 4K content to satisfy your need? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.