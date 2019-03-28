Sky Q adds some 4K all-time classic movies in April

Sky Q is getting another influx of 4K content in April, with a bumper selection of blockbuster movies, live sport, documentaries and hit TV shows.
Among the new flicks hitting Sky Cinema Premiere, in glorious ultra high definition, we’ve got the Mamma Mia! sequel, Alpha, The Equaliser 2 and Teen Titans Go!
We must say last month’s line up of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, First Reformed, Skyscraper – as well as the addition of Bohemian Rhapsody to the Sky Store – got us a little more excited.
Not to worry. If none of those tickle your fancy, there’s a host of archive content coming to the Sky Cinema library. The pick of the bunch is obviously the 80s classic Tremors, but beyond that glorious Kevin Bacon B-movie, there are some bona fide classics like Lawrence of Arabia and Spartacus.
If live sport is the reason you fork over a few extra quid for Sky Q then there’s the Premier League title race to follow, with a number of live games, and the continuation of the new Formula 1 season.
The full line-up of new and existing content is below:
Sky Cinema Premieres
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies – 20th April
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – 21st April
Alpha – 22nd April
The Equalizer 2 – 26th April
Unfriended: Dark Web – 27th April
Sky Cinema Library
300
War of The Worlds
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Incredible Hulk
Pitch Black
Spartacus
Mr Bean
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Lawrence of Arabia
Polar Express
Curious George
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Hop
Super Troopers 2
Deep Impact
Oblivion
Tremors
Zombillenium
Insidious: The Last Key
Collections: Spielberg
Sky Store Premieres
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Sky Entertainment
Nat Geo: Japan Between Earth and Sky
Moomins
Jamestown S3
SWAT
Van Gogh Live from Tate Britain
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman S3
Hostile Planet
Sports
Chinese Grand Prix – 11th-14th April
Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 26th-28th April
Ongoing English Premier League and F1
Available Now
Sky Cinema Premieres
Serenity
The First Purge
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Deadpool 2
Mandy
Tag
Hotel Transylvania 3
Skyscraper
Sky Cinema Library
Angels & Demons
Grown Ups 2
Collections: Wonder Women, 5 Star Movies
Sky Store Premieres
Bohemian Rhapsody
Slaughterhouse Rulez
The Girl in the Spider’s Web
Sky Entertainment
Madam Sec Season 1-4
Discovery: Big Cat Tails
Bounty Hunters Season 2
Billions Season 4
The Rookie
Sports
Ongoing English Premier League and F1
Have you considered signing up for Sky Q? Or is there not enough 4K content to satisfy your need? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.