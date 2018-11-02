How to Get Netflix on Sky Q: Add the update in 4 simple steps

Netflix on Sky Q: How to get the update in 4 simple steps

If Sky Q or Netflix alone weren’t offering you enough content together, there’s good news: the services are now combined on Sky’s platform. Our full Sky Q review goes over the details of how the services work together, but here, we’ll show you how to add Netflix.

The exact process depends on the type of Sky Q subscription that you have and whether or not you currently have Netflix. Here are the options:

You don’t have Sky Q or Netflix: You have to subscribe to a Sky Q package first. If you want Netflix bundled, you need to take the Ultimate On Demand package (£10 a month) and Sky Q Entertainment package to net everything. This includes standard Netflix (up to 1080p and two streams). Upgrading to the Sky Q Experience (£12 a month) ups you to Netflix Premium (up to 4K and four streams).

With all of that in mind, here’s how you get started. Please note that as we already had the top-tier Sky Q package and Netflix, our screenshots may differ slightly from yours. We’re assuming that you already have a Sky Q system installed.

Step 1– Go to the Netflix app

From any Sky Q box go to the home screen and scroll down to Apps. You should see the Netflix app listed there first; if not your box may need an update; if you don’t see the app within a few hours, it’s worth giving Sky a call. Once at the app select it to open it up.

Step 2 – Sign into Netflix

If you’ve got a Netflix account registered to the same email address as your Sky Q account, you’ll see the option to sign into this account. You can also choose the option to sign into a different account. For customers without a Netflix account, you should see the option to enable the service. For those signing in, enter your account details and password.

Step 3 – Agree to the terms

If you’ve already got a Netflix account, you’ll be told that your account will no longer be charged in the old way and will be handled by Sky. If you’re happy with this, then select the Accept and Start watching option to continue. If you cancel Sky Q, your Netflix account will continue to work and will revert to the old method of charging.

Step 4 – Start watching

You can now find Netflix content throughout the Sky Q interface, from the Home Screen to On Demand section. Just select a programme to start watching it. If you want to dive into the main Netflix app, just go to the Apps section of the Sky Q interface and launch it from there.

Got any problems getting Sky Q and Netflix working, let us know @trustedreviews.