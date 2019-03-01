Trending:

Sky Q 4K Movies: March releases boast dinosaurs and Deadpool

Sky has dropped us a list of all the sexy 4K Ultra HD content Sky Q subscribers can expect this month. Throughout the first month of spring, Sky Q subscribers will get a healthy influx of new blockbuster 4K movies arriving on Sky Cinema and plenty of live sport.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, First Reformed, Skyscraper and more will be arriving at various intervals throughout the month. Meanwhile, Bohemian Rhapsody is among the 4K movies being added to the Sky Store, while Angels & Demons, Grown Ups 2 and 300 are coming to the Sky Cinema library.

Related: How to get Netflix on Sky Q

Naturally, there’s also plenty of live 4K sport coming, with ongoing Premier League and Formula 1 arriving during March. All of this good stuff joins the existing content within the Sky Q 4K library.

The full list is as follows:

Sky Cinema
Premieres
Serenity – 1st March
The First Purge – 2nd March
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 8th March
Deadpool 2 – 15th March
Mandy – 16th March
Tag – 22nd March
Hotel Transylvania 3 – 23rd March
First Reformed – 24th March
Skyscraper – 29th March

Library
Angels & Demons
300
Grown Ups 2
Collections: Wonder Women, 5 Star Movies

Chicken Widget

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-order Deals – Free Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy S10 with free Samsung Galaxy Buds

Claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds worth £139 if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 before March 7th.

Samsung UK

|

FREE Galaxy Buds

|

From £799

View Deal

From £799

|

FREE Galaxy Buds

|

Samsung UK

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Black – 30GB of data on O2 with free Samsung Galaxy Buds

A nice and low monthly cost with a small upfront makes this a great option. You also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds for free and have the chance to win a £1,000 Currys PC World gift card.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£175 upfront

|

£38/month

View Deal

£38/month

|

£175 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Trending: Samsung Galaxy S10 | Huawei Mate X

Sky Store Premieres
Bohemian Rhapsody
Slaughterhouse Rulez
The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Sky Entertainment
Madam Sec Season 1-4
Discovery: Big Cat Tails
Bounty Hunters Season 2
Billions Season 4
The Rookie

Sports
Australian Grand Prix – 15th-17th March
Bahrain Grand Prix – 29th-31st March
Ongoing English Premier League and F1

Available Now

Sky Cinema
Premieres
Love Simon
Breaking In
Book Club
Life of the Party
Ocean’s 8

Library
Terminator 2
Hitch
Jaws
Lego Movie
Lady Bird
Better Watch Out
Ingrid Goes West
Scent of a Woman
Collections: Mega Hits, Oscars, Valentines

Sky Store Premieres
Venom
Bad Times at the El Royale
Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween
The Hate U Give

Sky Entertainment
Nat Geo: Storm Cats
Nat Geo: Return of the Lion
Das Boot
Deep State – Season 1
Ray Donovan – Season 6
Curfew
The Miracle
Portrait Artist of the Year
Handmaid’s Tale 2 boxset
Strike Back S7

Sky Q is the only way for the satellite provider’s subscribers to access 4K content, but it costs more than a standard subscription. It also offers an improved user interface, voice commands, access to Netflix content and the ability to watch DVR content via the Sky Q app.

Is this bounty of awesome content enough to convince you to cough up a few extra quid for a Sky Q subscription? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.