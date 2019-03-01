Sky Q 4K Movies: March releases boast dinosaurs and Deadpool

Sky has dropped us a list of all the sexy 4K Ultra HD content Sky Q subscribers can expect this month. Throughout the first month of spring, Sky Q subscribers will get a healthy influx of new blockbuster 4K movies arriving on Sky Cinema and plenty of live sport.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, First Reformed, Skyscraper and more will be arriving at various intervals throughout the month. Meanwhile, Bohemian Rhapsody is among the 4K movies being added to the Sky Store, while Angels & Demons, Grown Ups 2 and 300 are coming to the Sky Cinema library.

Naturally, there’s also plenty of live 4K sport coming, with ongoing Premier League and Formula 1 arriving during March. All of this good stuff joins the existing content within the Sky Q 4K library.

The full list is as follows:

Sky Cinema

Premieres

Serenity – 1st March

The First Purge – 2nd March

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 8th March

Deadpool 2 – 15th March

Mandy – 16th March

Tag – 22nd March

Hotel Transylvania 3 – 23rd March

First Reformed – 24th March

Skyscraper – 29th March

Library

Angels & Demons

300

Grown Ups 2

Collections: Wonder Women, 5 Star Movies

Sky Store Premieres

Bohemian Rhapsody

Slaughterhouse Rulez

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Sky Entertainment

Madam Sec Season 1-4

Discovery: Big Cat Tails

Bounty Hunters Season 2

Billions Season 4

The Rookie

Sports

Australian Grand Prix – 15th-17th March

Bahrain Grand Prix – 29th-31st March

Ongoing English Premier League and F1

Available Now

Sky Cinema

Premieres

Love Simon

Breaking In

Book Club

Life of the Party

Ocean’s 8

Library

Terminator 2

Hitch

Jaws

Lego Movie

Lady Bird

Better Watch Out

Ingrid Goes West

Scent of a Woman

Collections: Mega Hits, Oscars, Valentines

Sky Store Premieres

Venom

Bad Times at the El Royale

Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween

The Hate U Give

Sky Entertainment

Nat Geo: Storm Cats

Nat Geo: Return of the Lion

Das Boot

Deep State – Season 1

Ray Donovan – Season 6

Curfew

The Miracle

Portrait Artist of the Year

Handmaid’s Tale 2 boxset

Strike Back S7

Sky Q is the only way for the satellite provider’s subscribers to access 4K content, but it costs more than a standard subscription. It also offers an improved user interface, voice commands, access to Netflix content and the ability to watch DVR content via the Sky Q app.

