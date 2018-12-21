Sky has a tasty little treat lined up for football fans this Boxing Day. If you’re a Sky customer (and have Sky One as part of your Sky TV package) but don’t subscribe to Sky Sports, you can watch three Premier League fixtures on Sky One at no extra cost.

This season’s batch of festive Premier League fixtures isn’t exactly a vintage crop… but what else is there to do on Boxing Day?

“If you’re a Sky TV customer, enjoy festive fixtures on Boxing Day, as three Premier League matches fill your screen while you get your fill of Christmas leftovers. Usually exclusive to Sky Sports, all three matches will be on Sky One from 12pm,” said Sky.

The games being shown on Sky One this Boxing Day are:

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (kick-off 12:30pm, coverage from 12pm)

(kick-off 12:30pm, coverage from 12pm) Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal (kick-off 5:15pm, coverage from 5pm)

(kick-off 5:15pm, coverage from 5pm) Watford vs Chelsea (kick-off 7:30pm, coverage from 7:15pm)

They’re also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

And as ever, you’ll be able to tune in on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

If the Championship’s more your jam, Sheffield United vs Derby County will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – but not Sky One – from 3pm.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99. Here are some handy links to get you started:

