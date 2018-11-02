Christmas Gift Guide 2018: Stocking fillers

If you want to fill the stockings of your loved ones with chocolates and satsumas that is a worthy tradition to uphold.

But in case you’re looking for a little more variety, we’ve put together a list of great stocking fillers – from the cheap to the downright extravagant.

Stocking fillers under £20

Giving someone Stardew Valley is like giving them a gentle massage without the effort or physical contact. A simple game that sees players restore and expand a rundown farm in a small village, to a gentle electronic soundtrack, it’s one of the most relaxing games out there. You may not be able to really escape the city to live on an idyllic farm, but this will make you feel like you have. Available for PC, Nintendo Swith, Xbox, and PS4.

Every stocking needs a gimmick gift – and this one is both a gimmick and genuinely useful! Phone cases get ragged and old and need replacing, and why not with a rubber penguin?

Stocking fillers under £50

A phone case that does more than just protect your phone, this Dot View case displays notifications using a retro dot matrix UI. It also lets you play games through the cover, and control music playback, and it’s available in a range of colours.

Bringing the family board game into 2018, When in Rome is a family friendly board game driven by Amazon’s Alexa that’s entertaining both as a game and an auditory experience. There’s no need to keep score – Alexa does that for you – so players can concentrate on winning, and appreciating the genuinely great voice acting on display.

Stocking fillers under £100

A hairdryer – even a really good one – might not be exciting enough for some people to be a real present, but as the one functional thing in a stocking of fun, it’s perfect. And when it comes to haircare, you can’t get better than GHD. It’s powerful, well-designed, and perfect for controlling an unruly mane.

While the Switch’s versatile JoyCons are great in their own way, sometimes you want a proper solid handset. But since the Pro Controller isn’t included with the console, plenty of people are getting by without them. Well, Christmas is a time to help someone have that little extra luxury they couldn’t quite justify for themselves – so treat your loved one to a slightly more comfortable gaming experience.

Stocking fillers under £200

Just a really pretty bluetooth speaker. Just really ridiculously good looking. Sleek speakers with a nice little strap that lets you hang it up wherever you want, it’s simple yet elegant. It’s no slouch on sound quality either, giving a much richer tone than you’d expect form a speaker of its size, and the battery lasts an impressive 20 hours.

Instax cameras have been around for a while now and they’re as popular as ever – and looking really good. The design of the SQ6 is incredibly stylish, with several colours available, including a Taylor Swift edition if that takes your fancy, and the bigger square pictures give more range than the smaller, portrait ones.

Snapchat Spectacles are exactly the degree of frivolity you want in a stocking. Spectacles! Just for Snapchat! Well, not just for Snapchat – you can post the footage and photos you record through the Spectacles wherever you want – after you’ve downloaded them via Snapchat. So essentially they’re a comfortable, easy to use point-of-view camera, for all your point-of-view needs.

Expensive stocking fillers

More than just a chip machine, the Actifry lets you cook a wide range of dishes, with room enough to cook five main meals at once. It nine auto cook settings, but also lets you cook manually – which really means it’s as creative as you are.

The first Soundbar from Sonos, the Beam might just be one of the best on the market. It simplifies TV watching by letting you control your TV through the bar, it integrates with Alexa – it does away with the need for any other speakers in your living area. The soundbar is available on its own, or as part of a 5.1 surround sound home theatre system.

